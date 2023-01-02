DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A deadly house fire is under investigation in Danville.
Danville firefighters were called out to the 800 block of N. Vermilion Street Dec. 30 just before 6 p.m.
Heavy black smoke was coming from a building.
Firefighters forced entry through the front door at 805 N. Vermilion Street and started fighting the fire.
Firefighters were hampered by the large amount of black smoke and the large amount of inventory inside the building.
The fire had extended into the roof area. Firefighters who were working inside were called out of the building until the ladder truck could get the fire in the roof area under control. Firefighters then re-entered to continue searching and extinguishing the fire.
Crews found a victim inside the building. The victim was declared dead at the scene.
Early property damage estimates were placed at $30,000.00 to the structure and $10,000.00 to the contents.
Fire crews were on scene until 10:42 p.m.
Fire crews did remove a dog from the building, and it was turned over to Vermilion County Animal Control. A second dog remains unaccounted for.
The Danville Fire Department is investigating the fire. The State Fire Marshal and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office were called in to assist with the investigation.
The victim’s name is not being released at this time, as the investigation continues and to make pending notifications of family.
The cause of fire has yet to be determined.
