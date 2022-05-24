DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A 25-year-old man who died from a gunshot wound to the upper body Saturday evening in Danville has been identified.
Police found the victim, Davanta T. Calhoun-Jackson of Danville, in the 600 block of Grant Street at about 9:20 pm. Calhoun-Jackson was then taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The investigation indicates the shooting happened on Chandler Street and the victim may have then run to Grant.
No suspect information is currently available. If you have any information you are asked to call Danville Police.
