SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The person killed in a Springfield fire Sunday has been identified.
58-year-old David McCormick of Springfield died from thermal injuries and toxic effects of carbon monoxide, initial findings showed.
When responding, crews encountered a heavily involved commercial building fire with winds in excess of 25 m.p.h. The incident commander immediately determined it to be a defensive fire and upgraded the response to a second alarm fire. Within the first 15 minutes on scene, portions of the building had begun to collapse.
While on scene, dispatch advised possible entrapment. Later command staff was notified of a male patient at HSHS St John’s Hospital who had been injured escaping the fire. Fire units had no contact with him at the
scene. He is being treated at HSHS St John’s Hospital, his condition is not known. However, he indicated another occupant was not able to escape the fire. The fire had progressed past the point of conducting a search due to heavy fire and collapse.
Once the fire was extinguished, fire crews began searching for any fire victims. Due to the collapse, heavy equipment was used to sift through the fire debris.
Fire crews assisted by fire investigators found McCormick's body.
*In an earlier version of this story we reported the age of the victim was 68. The Sangamon County Coroner's Office has corrected that age to 58.