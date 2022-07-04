(NBC CHICAGO)- A person of interest wanted in connection with a mass shooting at the Highland Park Independence Day parade is in custody, police announced Monday evening.
The latest breaking development comes roughly two hours after police identified a 22-year-old wanted in connection with the shooting that left at least six people dead and roughly two dozen others injured.
Police said 22-year-old Robert "Bobby" E Crimo III was taken into custody following a police pursuit that ended in north suburban Lake Forest.
Authorities said Crimo's vehicle was located in North Chicago and officers attempted to stop him before he fled the scene, leading police on a brief pursuit before coming to a stop. He was taken into custody "without incident," police said. He was being taken to the Highland Park Police Department for questioning, but no charges had been filed as of 6:50 p.m.
Crimo, who police said is from the area but did not specify if he is from Highland Park, was believed to be driving a 2010 silver Honda Fit with the Illinois license plates DM80653. Video from NBC's Sky 5 chopper showed a vehicle of that make and model stopped at an intersection in Lake Forest with visible damage.
A heavy police and SWAT presence was seen hours earlier in an area where Crimo is believed to have lived, according to footage captured by NBC 5 in Highland Park.
The suspected gunman in the mass shooting was described by Highland Park police as a white man with a small build and "longer" black hair. He is wearing a white or blue T-shirt, according to Highland Park Police Cmdr. Chris O'Neill.
The shooting happened at 10:14 a.m. in the area of Central Avenue and 2nd Street in downtown Highland Park during the city's Fourth of July parade, authorities said.
Residents are being asked to report suspicious activity by calling 911 or the Highland Park Police Department at 847-432-7730. The FBI also has established a tip line at 800-CALL-FBI.
"All law enforcement agencies are working on apprehending this person of interest," Covelli said. "Please understand that we have teams out actively looking, trying to apprehend this individual."
Covelli said the gunman shot into the parade with a high-powered rifle from a rooftop. He said police are working to locate the man.
