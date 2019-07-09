SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police say they are looking for a person of interest in a recent homicide investigation.
According to the Springfield Police Department, they are looking to speak with 34-year-old Jovan Torbert in connection to the death of 29-year-old Shanay Moore.
Moore died of a gunshot wound on July 4 in her home on Bryant Lane just before 1:30 p.m.
Court records on Torbert show he is scheduled for a jury trial for a failure to register as a sex offender case on July 15. Because he has prior convictions Torbert is required to register once a year.
It's not clear if Torbert and Moore were in a relationship at the time of the shooting death. However, police say they want to question him since he once lived with Moore.
The murder investigation is ongoing by the Springfield Police Department. If you have an information you are asked to call the department or Crime Stoppers.