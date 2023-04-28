SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A 64-year-old, Springfield woman was found dead in her residence on Thursday, police are investigating after deeming the death suspicious.
According to the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office on April 27, 2023 at approximately 11:16 a.m., officers were called to the 3100 block of West Aire Drive in Springfield to conduct a welfare check on a female resident.
Callers reported to police, they had not heard from the elderly female resident for several days and were concerned.
Upon arrival Deputies attempted to make contact with the resident but were unsuccessful.
After further investigation, deputies saw a subject down inside the residence and entered. They located a 64 year old female deceased inside the residence.
The Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division responded to the scene and obtained a search warrant for the premises. Detectives determined the woman’s death was suspicious and, and after speaking to friends and witnesses, began a homicide investigation.
A family member of the deceased was quickly identified as a person of interest.
Detectives were able to determine the whereabouts of this subject at approximately 1:00 a.m. this morning.
Deputies attempted a traffic stop on the suspects vehicle, when he fled and a short pursuit ensued.
The pursuit ended as the subject pulled into a driveway, but refused to exit the vehicle.
Eventually the subject threw an AR-15 rifle out the window and surrendered.
Deputies said due to a medical event, the subject was transported to a hospital and remains under guard.
SCSO believes there is no ongoing threat to the community.
The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon later identified the deceased as Donna Romine of Springfield.
This investigation is ongoing, and being conducted in conjunction with the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office.
