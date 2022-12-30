(NBC) - A person of interest, linked to the slayings of four University of Idaho students, has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources said Friday.
Police in Moscow, Idaho, have scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. PT, where it is expected they will reveal more details about the November murders that stunned the small college town.
The apprehension was made in Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources told NBC News.
Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho, were killed on Nov. 13.
