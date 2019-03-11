CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they're looking for a person of interest after the theft of University of Illinois property.
U of I officers say they want to talk to the person seen in photos attached to this story about a theft, which they say happened on Tuesday, March 5 at the Illini Union Bookstore. Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement.
Campus officers can be reached at (217)333-1216. People can also contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers with information at (217)373-8477 or submit those tips online here.
All information submitted to Crime Stoppers is anonymous.