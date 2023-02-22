WESTFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were called out Tuesday for a person trapped in a grain bin in Westfield.
Charleston Fire responded along with Mattoon Fire just after 11 a.m. to the 600 block of East State St.
When crews arrived, they found Clark County first responders trying to rescue a 43-year-old man who was trapped in a grain bin.
Responders were able to get the person out around 3 p.m. The scene was cleared by 4:30.
Charleston Fire, Mattoon Fire, Westfield PD, the Clark County Sheriff's Office, Marshall Fire, Casey Fire, Westfield Township, and Arch Air Medical Service all assisted in the rescue.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.