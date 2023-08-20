CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A person was rescued with a ladder truck when a fire broke out in a Charleston apartment building.
The Charleston Fire Department was called to the 700 block of 9th St. around 1 a.m. Sunday.
A two-story apartment building was on fire with smoke on the second floor and a small amount of fire on the stairway landing leading to the second floor.
One resident was home and was rescued by firefighters.
The resident was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.
Fire damage was limited to the stairway, but there was smoke damage in the second-floor apartment.
The ground floor apartment was vacant.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Crews were on scene until 5:42 a.m.
The Charleston Fire Department was assisted by the Mattoon Fire Department, Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, and Ameren CIPS.
