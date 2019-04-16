WESTVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – School leaders say a person’s “inappropriate comment” toward an administrator led to their arrest.
The News-Gazette reports some parents removed their kids from school Tuesday after the district notified parents of a threat against the school. That notification was sent out at around 12:15 p.m. after a person came to Judith Giacoma Elementary and made the comment. The exact words of what the person said were unknown.
Nothing happened after the person left, but school leaders notified police about the comment. The suspect is now in police custody.
Superintendent Seth Miller says the efforts of law enforcement ensured the students were safe. Police made sure the building was secure.
The investigation into the person’s comments is ongoing Tuesday night.