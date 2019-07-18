SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a suspect who shot at someone and robbed them in Springfield.
The robbery happened July 12 around 1 a.m. in the 2800 block of Poplar.
Police said a thin black man in a red and black jacket standing about 5'5 approached the victim, pointed a gun, and demanded money.
The victim took off running. The suspect fired a shot at the victim, caught up, and took the victims property.
No one was injured.
If you have any information, you can stay completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 788-8427.
You could receive a cash reward of up to $2,500.