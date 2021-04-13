URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The person who was shot in the back of the head while letting a friend's dog out in Urbana has died.
The shooting happened Sunday just after 4:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of S. Webber St.
Issah Musah, 46, was found laying in the yard of a home in the block unresponsive.
Musah had been shot at multiple times, with one round striking him in the back of the head.
He was rushed to Carle Hospital, but did not survive. He was pronounced dead just before 10 p.m. Monday.
An autopsy will be performed Thursday.
Musah did not live at the address, and it is believed that he was in the area to help a friend by letting the friend’s dog out at the home.
While Musah was in the yard with the dog, he was approached by a single suspect. The shooting happened in the front yard.
A silver 4-door sedan was seen leaving the area right after the shooting occurred.
The investigation of this incident is ongoing. Anyone with further information, photographs, or video recordings is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320. Detectives will arrange to meet with witnesses privately. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, submit a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website (champaigncountycrimestoppers.com), or submit a tip on the free P3 Tips app which if available in iTunes and Google Play app stores.
