DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a man in connection to an early Tuesday shooting in Decatur.
DPD investigators said they were called to the 1200 block of E. Wood St. just after 2 a.m. Tuesday for a shots fired call. Shortly after, a 28-year-old Decatur resident arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Officers have reviewed security footage and are trying to locate the person in the picture attached to this story.
Anyone who knows who this person is should contact Crime Stoppers at (217)423-TIPS or the Detective Bureau at (217)424-2734.
