SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Police responded to reports of shots fired near 1000 block of South Pasfield at 11:55 p.m. on Monday.
According to police, one victim has been taken to the hospital and is undergoing surgery.
At this time no further information has been released. WAND will continue to update this story as it develops.
