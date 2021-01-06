EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Effingham County Tuesday evening.
It happened on Interstate 70 eastbound at milepost 91.5, just west of Effingham around 4:30 p.m.
Troopers said a car driven by 18-year-old Damon Mclendon of O'Fallon, Illinois was going east on I-70 and was directly in front of another car driven by 37-year-old Andrew Meyers from Altamont, Illinois in the left lane.
Officers said Mclendon changed to the right lane to pass a vehicle, but blew a rear passenger side tire.
He lost control and spun into the path of Meyers, hitting the front driver's side with the rear passenger side of his car.
Meyers was taken by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
Mclendon and his passenger, 18-year-old Jaeydn Smith of O'Fallon, both refused medical attention.
