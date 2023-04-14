DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police confirm Eisenhower High School went on a temporary lockdown Friday morning, after a man was seen in the area with a firearm.
Decatur Police report there was a subject in the area, but not on the school's campus, in possession of a firearm.
Police said they took the subject into custody and no threat was made toward the school.
The lockdown was put in place as a precautionary measure, and was shortly lifted after taking the individual into custody.
