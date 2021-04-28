ELMHURST, Ill. (WAND) - Students began sheltering in place after a person with a gun was reported at Elmhurst University.
Police at the school said a "person with a gun" was reported near the Niebuhr Hail building. All students and faculty were told Wednesday afternoon to "seek shelter in a locked room" and stay until there is an all-clear.
Elmhurst police asked residents to avoid the area until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.