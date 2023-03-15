SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — An early morning shooting left one person wounded and police searching for a suspect.
Officers responded to the 1100 block of W. Fayette Avenue around 12:15 Wednesday morning. Once on scene, officers found a person with a gunshot wound. They said the victim's injuries are not life-threatening.
Police did not release any information on a possible suspect, but said there is not imminent danger to the general public.
WAND News will update this story as we learn more.
