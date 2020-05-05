DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Just like people, pets still need medical care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Larry Baker at the Northgate Pet Clinic in Decatur said business has remained brisk when compared to 2019.
“As an essential business, it’s been exceptionally busy,” Baker told WAND News. “We’ve been busier than usual.”
People are not allowed inside of the clinic with their pets but can remain outside in their cars. Twelve parking spots are provided and staff will come outside when people pull in. If the pet needs treatment, the animal will be taken indoors and returned when the treatment is completed.
