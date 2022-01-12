DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A family pet lost its life in a Wednesday house fire in Decatur.
Firefighters said they responded before noon to 2557 W. 34th St., where they found a home with heavy smoke coming from the eaves of the roof. Heavy fire was visible from the back of the home.
Crews began an aggressive fire attack at the rear and knocked down the bulk of the fire.
Responders then cut ventilation holes on the roof of the building.
The pet died from smoke inhalation and responders were unable to revive it, per the Decatur Fire Department. No family members or responders were hurt.
Ameren came to the scene for a downed power line in the backyard. Long Creek Fire Department helped with utility control to the residence.
The fire cause was determined to be accidental.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.