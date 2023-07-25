MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A pet iguana was killed in a morning house fire in Mattoon.
The Mattoon Fire Department was called to the 1500 block of Shelby at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday for a reported fire in the basement.
The fire was considered under control within the first ten minutes.
The pet iguana was found dead in the basement.
There was moderate damage to the basement and light smoke damage to the rest of the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Mattoon Fire Department was assisted by the Mattoon Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, and Coles/Moultrie 911.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.