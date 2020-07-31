DECATUR Ill. (WAND) — One dog was rescued and another died Friday afternoon after a house caught fire in the 1700 block of East Johns Avenue.
Battalion Chief Jim Ohl said firefighters arrived to the scene and found heavy smoke coming from the house.
The two pets were trapped inside, he said, and the homeowner was also at the scene breaking windows in an attempt to get inside and put out the fire.
Ohl said the fire was mostly contained to one bedroom and was quickly extinguished, but it caused "quite a bit of damage."
No other injuries or fatalities were reported at the scene. The cause of the fire was under investigation Friday afternoon.
