CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - PETA is awarding a local teacher who saved a puppy from the freezing waters of Kaufman Lake Saturday.
Bryant Fritz is being given the Compassionate Action Award for saving the dog that was dumped in the lake inside a crate.
Fritz hopes to adopt the dog and name her Dory.
When he saved her, she was suffering from hypothermia and from burn wounds across her body. He rushed her to the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine, where she was able to recover. She is now in the care of a foster family.
The Champaign Police Department is investigating to learn who dumped the puppy in the lake.
PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
“One kind person stood between this little dog and a lonely, terrifying death in the freezing waters of Kaufman Lake,” said PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “PETA wishes this pup a long and happy life in the care of her rescuer—and urges anyone with information about this case to speak up so that whoever burned and abandoned her can be held accountable and stopped from hurting anyone else.”
Fritz will receive a framed certificate from PETA and a box of vegan cookies.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Champaign Police Department at 217-351-4545.