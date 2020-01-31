PUNXSUTAWNEY, Penn. (WAND) - Groundhog Day is this Sunday, but if the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals had their way, there would be no groundhog. Not a real one, at least.
PETA is calling for the famous Punxsutawney Phil to be replaced with an animatronic groundhog instead.
Every year on Groundhog Day, people gather in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania to see if a groundhog will see his shadow.
The Groundhog Club Inner Circle called PETA's request, "outrageous."
PETA said groundhogs are prey species that do not like being around humans. They said they should live in a natural habitat in the wild.
Officials said Punxsutawney Phil is wall taken care of.