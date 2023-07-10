SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A grand jury indicted a Petersburg, Illinois, man, on July 7, 2023, for producing, distributing, and receiving child pornography.
Adam L. Power, 29, was indicted last Friday, after allegedly having requested, traded, and received child pornography from minors through the use of online applications.
Court documents allege that Powers was identifying himself as a minor female to get minor males to produce sexually explicit images and videos of themselves.
According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Powers is also said to have distributed and received visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Power was originally arrested in Petersburg, Illinois, on March 21, 2023, and charged with possession of child pornography by the Menard County State’s Attorney. He was released on bond with electronic monitoring.
On June 30, 2023, Power was arrested by Department of Homeland Security Agents on a federal warrant and was subsequently indicted by a federal grand jury. He is currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.
The State's Attorney said if convicted, the offense of sexual exploitation of a minor carries a statutory penalty of at least fifteen years to a maximum of thirty years’ imprisonment; for both receipt and distribution of child pornography, the penalty is at least five years to a maximum of twenty years’ imprisonment.
Members of the public are reminded that an indictment is merely an accusation; the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Anyone who may have information about potential victims is asked to contact Springfield Homeland Security Investigations at 217-547-2114.
