PETERSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - Petersburg police are investigating a call after someone said men posing as US Marshals came into their home.
Police said around 4 p.m. two men identifying themselves as US Marshals came to a home and said they were looking for a stolen cell phone that showed it was located there.
After the men left, the homeowner called police, concerned they may not have been who they said they were.
The Petersburg Police Department is in contact with the US Marshal's and an investigation is ongoing.