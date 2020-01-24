NEW YORK (WAND) - A petition to change the Super Bowl to Saturday had been started by a boy from New York.
Frankie Ruggeri, 16, wants the big game moved so more people can watch the game. He said he wants young fans who have to go to bed to be able to enjoy the game.
Ruggeri also said the move would help bring in more money to the venue and the NFL.
The petition has over 30,000 signatures on Change.org.
According to the NFL, they get higher ratings on Sunday evenings.
They are also following a law passed in 1961. The Sports Broadcasting Act states that professional football games can not be broadcasted on Friday and Saturday, so they won’t interfere with high school and college football. However, those games are no longer in season by the time the Super Bowl airs.
The day after the Super Bowl is also one of the biggest days for employees calling in sick or missing work on the Monday after the game.