MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Community members are trying to take actions into their own hands now. A petition is circulating online at Change.org.
It's urging that officials install a stop light at the intersection of Illinois Route 32 and County Road 800 North, which is south of Sullivan.
As WAND has shared, 56-year-old Lori Samples and 5-year-old Tyson Mendoza died in an SUV versus school bus crash two Friday's ago.
Petition organizers wrote they plan to take the petition to Sullivan’s monthly city meeting.
At last check, the petition had more than 8,200 signatures.