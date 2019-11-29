MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - After two crashes, including a deadly collision in September and a wreck on Thanksgiving, a community is taking action with a petition.
The Change.org petition seeks 15,000 signatures in the hope of having a stop light installed at the County Road 800 North and IL-32 intersection where the crashes occurred.
The intersection currently has stop signs in front of the intersection on County Road 800 North, with notices posted saying traffic approaching on IL-32 does not stop. There are no stop signs along IL-32 in the area.
A Thanksgiving Day crash at that intersection involved a minivan and pickup truck. Firefighters said the pickup truck hit the minivan, causing it to flip and land on its side. Someone in that vehicle had to be extricated. The were hospitalized at Carle Foundation Hospital, and their condition is unknown Friday.
A Sept. 27 crash claimed the lives Lori Samples, 56, and 5-year-old Tyson Mendoza. Police said Samples had stopped at the 800 North stop sign before entering the intersection, where the school bus hit the driver's side door of her maroon Ford Escape.
WAND-TV spoke with Sullivan Asst. Fire Chief Larry Edwards, who said people need to proceed with caution at this intersection. He said they need to pay close attention to the road and signs and avoid any distracted driving.
He believes some drivers might assume the intersection is a four-way stop and proceed through the intersection after stopping on 800 North, even though they should be waiting for traffic coming on IL-32 to clear.
In the petition, community members said something must be done soon.
"How many more people have to lose a family member? NONE is the appropriate answer," the petition said. "I understand this will not change what has happened, but just maybe it will keep it from happening again."
The author of the petition is hoping to take the petition to a future Sullivan city council meeting. They had collected over 10,000 signatures as of Friday afternoon.