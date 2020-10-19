CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A petition to protect Champaign County from reckless drivers has more than 1,500 signatures and climbing.
This petition, created by Charlie Smyth, asks for stricter enforcement of state driver laws that protect pedestrians, people riding horses and bicyclists.
Charlie Smyth is an avid Urbana bicyclist. He created this petition after two Champaign County residents have lost their lives due to bike crashes.
"The big thing is we need to enforce the existing laws so that people get a message that they need to show care and take care around pedestrians and bicyclists." Smyth said.
Smyth wants state laws, such as the three-foot passing law, to be enforced.
"The three-foot passing law exists," Smyth said. "You have to show care when passing a pedestrian or a bicyclist, you know, bicyclists have legal standing. They're legal users of the roadway, you need to treat them just as you would another vehicle."
One of the Champaign County residents who lost their life after being hit by a semi-truck earlier this year was David Powell. A family friend said he does not want this to happen to other families.
"It's really scary thinking that this could happen again. I'm hopeful this can make some kind of impact in our community to make sure it doesn’t happen again," said Brian Mckay, Powell's family friend.
Smyth said the Champaign community has to take bikers more seriously on the roads. He told WAND News that drivers have to respect bicyclists the same way they respect other vehicles.
To see more about this petition, click here.
