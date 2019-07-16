LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - A petition has been started to install handicap accessible playground equipment at parks in Lincoln.
The Change.org petition was started by Kelly Barnes.
In the petition Barnes said:
"Watching so many children that are disabled having to set and watch other children play is heart wrenching. I think the city has the power to change this, by providing handicap accessible equipment at the parks in Lincoln. I am a firm believer of being the change you want to see in this world! I believe there are grants and I am also sure the community would be more than happy to make donations to get this done. This Petition is for being the voice of the disabled individuals that deserve to be recognized by our community!"
