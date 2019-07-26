(WAND) - An online petition trying to change the date of Halloween is nearing its goal of 75,000 signatures.
The Change.org petition is to change the date to the last Saturday of October.
It was started in 2018 by trade organization Halloween & Costume Association. The argument is that moving the holiday to the last weekend lets more parents come along with their children for Trick-or-Treating.
Many municipalities already choose to hold Trick-or-Treat on days other than Halloween, but the petition does not address that.
The petition has more than 70,000 signatures.
"It makes more sense to have it always on a Saturday so that we don't have to worry about getting the kids home and in bed early for school the next day." Danielle Paris commented on the petition. "Also, for most people, they wouldn't have to worry about working that day or the day following."
Halloween currently falls on the eve of All Saint's Day, a Christian holiday celebrated since the 7th century.
Some argue All Hallows' Eve is a religious holiday.
