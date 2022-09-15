MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- Beginning September 20, the Village of Mt. Zion will be accepting petitions for anyone interested in running for Mayor, or Village Trustee.
Three Village Trustee seats will be open in the upcoming election. All positions are for a four-year term, beginning May 2023 - April 2027.
Petitions must be signed by 8-58 registered voters.
All candidates must be a United States citizen, registered to vote, 18 years or older, and must reside within the Village limits for one year preceding the election.
Petitions may be filed at Village Hall between December 12-19, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The Consolidated Election will be held on April 4, 2023.
