CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters rescued multiple pets in a Charleston house fire.
Crews said they responded at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to 751 8th St., where they found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the structure. They found a fire in the basement of the house and managed to quickly get it under control.
Fire damage was limited to the basement ceiling, but crews said smoke and water damage happened throughout the house. Firefighters rescued two dogs and a cat from the house. No people were home at the time of the fire.
Authorities cleared the area at 6:10 p.m. The cause is still under investigation, and a Charleston Fire Department press release said crews can't rule out electrical.
Charleston police, the Mattoon Fire Department, Coles-Moultrie 911, the City of Charleston Building Department and Ameren CIPS assisted Charleston firefighters at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.