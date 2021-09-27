Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Crossing Healthcare in Decatur is ordering Pfizer COVID booster shots to serve people needing the boosters. The facility will make announcements on their web page and social media once the boosters are available.
In general, people 65 and older are eligible. As are those with underlying health conditions such as cancer. Workers in the healthcare industry are also eligible. A full list of those eligible for the boosters is posted on the CDC website. Transplant recipients are also eligible.
Dr. Tricia Scerba, Medical Director for Primary Care at Crossing, tells WAND News those who have received Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will have to wait awhile longer until boosters are available for those drugs.
