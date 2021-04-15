(WAND) - Pfizer's CEO said patients will "likely" need a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with a year after they become fully vaccinated.
According to CNBC, comments from Albert Bourla were taped on April 1. He said people may end up needed to get vaccinated against COVID-19 every year.
“It is extremely important to suppress the pool of people that can be susceptible to the virus,” he said to CNBC’s Bertha Coombs in an event with CVS Health.
His words echo those of Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky, who in February said people could need annual COVID-19 vaccinations. According to Bourla, vaccines will be important in fighting highly contagious variants of the virus, which have started to surface in the United States.
It's still unclear how long virus protection lasts for fully vaccinated people.
Pfizer's data shows the vaccine is over 91 percent effective at protecting against COVID-19 and more than 95 percent effective against severe disease for up to six months after a patient gets a second dose. The Moderna vaccine also was effective at six months after a full vaccination.
Researchers want more data to figure out if protection can last after a half-year.
David Kessler, the COVID-19 response chief science officer in President Joe Biden's administration, said the public should expect to take booster shots for protection against virus variants. He said the current authorized vaccines have high levels of protection, but new variants could "challenge" vaccine effectiveness.
Pfizer and BioNTech said in February they were testing a third vaccine dose in order to better understand how the body's immune response works against new variants.
