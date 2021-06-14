WATSEKA, Ill. (WAND) – The Iroquois County Public Health Department will be hosting several Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinics in partnership with Iroquois Memorial Hospital starting this week.
Appointments can be made in advance; walk-ins will also be accepted.
The clinics are available for Illinois residents age 12 and older on the following dates:
- Wednesday, June 16, 2021; 7-9 AM (Second dose July 7; 7-9 AM)
- Wednesday, June 23, 2021; 7-9 AM (Second dose July 14; 7-9 AM)
- Wednesday, June 30, 2021; 7-9 AM (Second dose July 21; 7-9 AM)
- Thursday, June 17, 2021; 4-6 PM (Second dose July 8; 4-6 PM)
- Thursday, June 24, 2021; 4-6 PM (Second dose July 15; 4-6 PM)
- Thursday, July 1, 2021; 4-6 PM (Second dose July 22; 4-6 PM)
To schedule an appointment, visit the ICPHD website or Facebook page for online registration, or call ICPHD at (815) 432-2483 to schedule over the phone.
Individuals under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present at the time of vaccination.
At this time, there is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine, and written documentation from one's primary care physician is not required.
The vaccination clinic will be held at Iroquois Memorial Hospital.
Clients should enter through the main entrance located on the north side of the building and are required to bring a valid form of photo ID.
Individuals who are handicap or in need of additional assistance may enter through the Emergency Room entrance on the south side of the building.
Please do not attend if you do not feel well the day of this clinic or are isolated or in quarantine.
Patients will be required to wear a face covering, practice social distancing, and plan to allow at least 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination.
It is asked that one wears clothing to allow easy access to the upper portion of the arm for the injection.
