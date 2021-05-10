(WAND) - The United States has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for use in minors who are 12-15 years old.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is now allowing the use of the vaccine in this age range on an emergency use basis. It was already authorized in the same way for people at age 16 and older.
According to CNBC, public health officials and infectious disease experts said the expanded approval of the vaccine will push forward national efforts to drive down COVID-19 infections.
Dr. Janet Woodcock, the acting FDA commissioner, said the decision brings “us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic.” She said there was a "rigorous and thorough review of all available data" before the vaccine was approved for all teens.
In late March, Pfizer and BioNTech said their product was 100 percent effective in a clinical trial involving over 2,000 adolescents. The said the vaccine brought out a "robust" antibody response in children - a greater result than an earlier trial of older teens and young adults showed.
Side effects were mostly consistent with what was seen in adults, the companies said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.