(WAND) - The Center for Disease Control and Prevention officially gave its recommendations for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, NBC reported.
CDC Director Robert Redfield signed off on the suggested use on Sunday.
"As COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout the U.S., CDC’s recommendation comes at a critical time," Redfield said Sunday. "Initial COVID-19 vaccination is set to start as early as Monday, and this is the next step in our efforts to protect Americans, reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and help restore some normalcy to our lives and our country."
The CDC recommends the vaccine for people ages 16 and older and said pregnant women should consult with their doctor before getting it.
People who have had serious allergic reaction to other vaccines should not get the vaccine.
The vaccine should be offered to people who have already had COVID-19, whether they had symptoms or not.
The vaccine is also recommended for people with underlying health conditions or with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients or people who have a chronic disease.
The vaccines have left Pfizker's Michigan facility to be delivered to hospital systems across the county. They can expect shipments to arrive Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.