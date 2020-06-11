(WAND) - A drug that may treat and prevent COVID-19 is now being tested in humans.
The announcement comes from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which is conducting the clinical trial.
According to the pharmaceutical company, the drug is a combination of two antibodies. It is being tested in patients with coronavirus, as well as in health people at high risk for getting sick.
If successful, the company hopes the therapy could be available by the fall. Scientists will also evaluate the safety of the drug.
Another experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. is on track to begin a huge study next month. The drug makers hope to prove the drug will fend off the coronavirus. The announcement came on Thursday from the U.S. National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc.
This drug will be tested in 30,000 volunteers.
Moderna said it already has made enough doses for the pivotal late-stage testing. Still needed before those injections begin: results of how the shot has fared in smaller, earlier-stage studies.
Worldwide, about a dozen COVID-19 potential vaccines are in early stages of testing. The NIH expects to help several additional shots move into those final, large-scale studies this summer, including one made by Oxford University.
There are no guarantees any of them will pan out.
The Associated Press Contributed to this report.
