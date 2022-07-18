ILLINOIS, (WAND)- Central Illinois shoppers may have seen signs posted at their local pharmacy, alerting customers of reduced hours or closures. WAND News learned there is a pharmacy shortage, not just in central Illinois, but across the country.
"I would say most of the nation is actually in a pharmacist workforce shortage or strain at this point," Garth Reynolds, Executive Director of Illinois Pharmacists Association, told WAND News.
Like most of the healthcare industry, pharmacists were overworked and burnt out during the pandemic.
"We started noticing a higher demand for pharmacists about midway through the pandemic. A lot of that was centered around the rollout of the vaccines," Reynolds explained.
As Americans lined up to get their shots, many pharmacies were already short handed.
"We have been seeing the decrease in reimbursements and so that has changed how a lot of the chains have staffed their pharmacies. And then I think the pandemic just really pushed that into overdrive," Lauren Young, Business Operations Manager for Colee's Corner Drugs, a Dale's Pharmacy location, explained.
Young said the issues actually started before the pandemic, with insurance companies.
"Improper reimbursement to pharmacies from insurance companies. That is just a decades on decades old problem that has really cracked under the pressure of the pandemic," Reynolds added.
Reynolds is working to make policy changes to improve pharmacists' workload.
But independent pharmacies, like Dales, are simply trying to stay ahead of the curve.
"Besides just pharmacists, we also are always looking for pharmacy technicians so that staffing level that really feeds into the work flow for the pharmacists. So that is one area that a lot of pharmacies are trying to find," Young said.
Dales is tapping into what makes them different than the chain stores in order to attract and retain staff.
"I think really it depends on whether you are called to serve people, because this is really a customer-service oriented industry, you really interact with patients in a variety of different ways," Young explained.
In the central Illinois area alone, Walgreen's career website lists 88 open positions for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians. CVS's career website lists 47 openings.
