LE ROY, Ill. (WAND) - A Le Roy pharmacy technician has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for theft of medical products and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Issac Jackson, 29, was sentenced September 7.
According to court documents, while employed as a pharmacy technician, Jackson stole hydrocodone, alprazolam, and promethazine with codeine before selling it illegally.
Officials said Jackson was responsible for diverting over 28,000 hydrocodone pills from the medical chain of supply to the illicit drug market.
He was indicted in October 2021 and pleaded guilty in November 2022.
The United States Drug Enforcement Administration Diversion Unit investigated this case along with the Illinois State Police, Southcentral Drug Task Force, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Carlinville Police Department, and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation Pharmacy Division. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Z. Weir represented the government in the prosecution.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.