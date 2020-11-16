JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Phase 4 of the Downtown Turn Around Project is underway on East State Street.
For the past 10 years, the City of Jacksonville and Jacksonville Main Street have worked to revitalize downtown Jacksonville. Judy Tighe, Executive Director of Jacksonville Main Street, said they still have one more phase to go.
"It's messy, it's dirty, but we all know from the first 3 stages it is well worth it."
In 1974, the Jacksonville community participated in a federal program called "Urban Renewal." The goal was revive downtown, but according to Tighe it killed it. The project demolished over 60 historic structures, blocked over 75% of vehicular traffic to downtown, relocated parking from fronts of stores to behind and attached city owned brick and steal canopy to the faces of privately owned buildings and took former roadways and built four buildings in the middle where roads used to be.
From mid-1970 until 1999, Tighe said nobody knew how to fix it and get more movement in downtown.
"Multiple ideas had been brought up, multiple groups tried to do something and then Jacksonville Main Street formed and we began formed coalitions and groups, breaking these huge problems and challenges down into small bite sized projects that we as a community could take on ourselves."
In 2007 and 2008 plans were put together and then in 2009 the city started demolition on infrastructure upgrades.
"My personal goal was to make this place that my children and my grandchildren are proud of and we are getting there."
Now, in 2020 the city and Jacksonville Main Street are working to complete phase 4 of the project, with only one more phase to go in the Downtown Turn Around Project.
"We've already seen a significant impact as far as our revitalization," said Andy Ezard, Mayor.
The project is funded through Illinois Transportation Enhancement Funding, as well as funding from the city. The Mayor said they've already seen business growth within downtown.
"Hopefully when my kids are older they can appreciate it and the new generations to come will appreciate what we did and then they may have a new corner stone they want to turn."
In addition to the Downtown Turn Around Project, the City of Jacksonville just built a $30 million dollar water treatment plant and is working with a company for fiber network to create community wide broadband in Jacksonville.
