In this Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, photo, a government worker in a protective suit checks the temperature of a person under home quarantine in Zouping in eastern China's Shandong Province. China's death toll from a new virus has increased to 304 with more than 14,000 cases, amid warnings from the World Health Organization that other countries need to be prepared in the event the disease spreads among their populations. (Chinatopix via AP)