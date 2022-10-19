SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A program, once run quietly behind closed doors in Springfield, is now being shared with the public. The Phoenix Center is offering resources to drug users in an effort to save lies and minimize risks to the public.
Darrick Jones and his girlfriend Paige Renken live on the streets of Springfield.
"Being homeless and on the streets over the winter- it'll really bring you down to earth," Jones told WAND News.
They heard about the Phoenix Center's Harm Reduction Program through word of mouth.
"People are going to do what they do, regardless of what anybody says or thinks- so you might as well make it as safe as possible and that's what they do," Jones explained.
They get clean needles to use drugs, in order to minimize the risk of spreading disease.
"I already have hepatitis so I need to be as safe as possible," Jones added.
The Harm Reduction Program also offers clean pipes and snorting kits, as well as narcan.
"The services that we're offering are significantly reducing costs related to drug use that are usually picked up by the taxpayer," Sara Bowen-Lasisi, Assistant Director of the Phoenix Center, told WAND News.
Bowen-Lasisi said clients are using narcan to reverse overdoses. Clean supplies are also stopping the spread of HIV and Hepatitis C.
"Overall harm reduction doesn't just help people who use drugs- it helps the entire community," Bowen-Lasisi explained.
But these programs can be controversial. So while its been up and running for more than 10 years, the Phoenix Center is just now opening services to the public.
"Now we realize that keeping these things within the quiet space of people who are using is actually perpetuating stigma against people who use drugs- and its important we change people's minds about the people who utilize our program," Bowen-Lasisi added.
"They've shown me a lot of love and helped me and my girlfriend out through my struggles- so I can never thank them enough really," Jones said.
The Phoenix Center typically focuses on serving the LGBTQ community, however the Harm Reduction Program is open to everyone.
