RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) – Phone scammers targeted people in Rantoul and tried to collect personal information, police said.
Officers said three calls to Rantoul residents involved scammers claiming the victims had outstanding arrest warrants. The scammers then said the victims needed to provide social security numbers for verification.
The phone number of the Rantoul Police Department would show up on caller ID after scammers were able to “spoof” it.
Police said people who get these calls should not provide any personal information and instead hang up.