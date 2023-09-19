HSHS St. Mary's hosts Share Walk for Remembrance and Hope

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Springfield-based Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) said phone systems, MyChart, guest Wi-Fi and hospital and clinic websites are back up and operational. 

At the end of August, a cyber-security incident affected systems company-wide including phones, billing, and MyChart communications.

Information and current updates can be found at hshsupdates.org

