CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police were called to an attempted bank robbery Friday in Champaign.
The News Gazette reports officers were called around 11:15 a.m. to First Midwest Bank at 812 West Springfield Ave.
Police said the suspect came in and passed a note to an employee demanding money and implied possession of a weapon.
No one was hurt, and no money was taken.
The suspect was seen running from the bank.
Officers said the suspect is either a black woman or a man disguised as a woman. From the pictures, police are not sure if the suspect is wearing a wig.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (217) 351-4545.