(NBC CHICAGO) - 100 bright-eyed, floppy-eared and bushy-tailed beagles arrived at Anderson Humane in South Elgin early Tuesday, looking for forever homes after being rescued from a research facility in Virginia.
According to the Anderson Humane website, the shelter is participating in a national effort to rescue 4,000 beagles from a research and breeding facility in Virginia that was recently found guilty of dozens of federal regulation violations, resulting in dogs becoming injured, ill and underfed.
According to a spokesperson, 100 beagles arrived at the shelter from Envigo, Virginia between 11:30 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday.
The beagles are currently available for adoption, sponsorship and fostering. Here's more information, and below are some photos of the new Illinois residents.
